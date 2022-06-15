New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, exam result today, June 15. Students who appeared for the class 10 Kerala board exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 will be declared by June 15, 2022, announced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty at a press conference.

Once released, the Kerala Board Class 10th results can be checked on keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in. Over 4 lakh students appeared in the class 10th this year. Students must know that the hard copies of the Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be made available to the schools later.

Students can also access the Kerala Class 10 results 2022 via SMS, to do that students must type ‘KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263.

Here are steps on how to check Kerala SSLC 10TH Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. or keralaresult.nic.in.

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 link available.

Step 3: Log in to your account and enter the required credentials like date of birth, roll number, etc.

Step 4: You will be able to view your result on the screen.

Step 5: Click on download and take a printout of the Kerala SSLC Result for class 10 for future reference.

The Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students were conducted in March and April all across the state. The exam was held from March 31, 2022, to April 29, 2022.

Last year Kerala SSLC result was announced on July 14 and the passing percentage in the Kerala Boards 2021 was 99.47 per cent. Over 4 lakh students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations.

