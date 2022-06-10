New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kerala board was supposed to declare the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results today (June 10). However, there has been a delay in the results, and the education board is likely to announce the class 10 results on June 15. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are out, students can check and download their results from the official website -- keralaresults.nic.in.

However, students should note that the education board is yet to announce the date and time ⁭ of the result declaration. Meanwhile, over 4 lakh students are waiting for their class 10 results to be declared. Students who appeared for the Kerala board class 10 exams will be able to check their results through the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results from other websites including keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Also, students can download the results from the Saphlam app, which they can download from the google play store. If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results (once released) then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Kerala SSLC or class 10 results -- How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'Kerala SSLC or class 10 results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the details as asked -- Then click on submit

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC or class 10 results will be displayed in front of your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen