The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced that the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on Wednesday. The students who appeared for the class 10 Kerala board exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Over 4 lakh students appeared in the class 10th this year. Find more details about the result.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022: Date

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 will be declared by June 15, 2022. The result date was announced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty at a press conference.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022: Website

Students who appeared in the Kerala Board Class 10th exam can check their result on keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; examresults.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022: How to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or the board, which is pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. or keralaresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 link available.

Step 3: Log in to your account and enter the required credentials like date of birth, roll number, etc.

Step 4: You will be able to view your result on the screen.

Step 5: Click on download and take a printout of the Kerala SSLC Result for class 10 for future reference.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students in March and April all across the state. The exam was held from March 31, 2022, to April 29, 2022. Last year, the exams were conducted in an offline manner during the pandemic, where students and teachers were asked to wear a mask, bring their sanitiser, and maintain distance. The passing percentage in the Kerala Boards 2021 was 99.47 per cent in 2021. Over 4 lakh students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations.

