New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to declare SSLC or Class 10 Result 2021 today, July 14. As per official notice released by Kerala Board, state education minister V Saivankutty will declare the result at a press conference at 2 pm, after which, it will be made available on the official website--sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The state board is also expected to announce the SSLC or class 10 toppers list.

The Kerala Board will also announce Kerala Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) and THSLC Hearing Impaired students' results on the official website.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: List of official websites

To ease down the task of students, we have brought you the official websites where one can check the results:

keralapareeksahabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Board

Step 2: Click on SSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Fill in your credentials such as roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: SSLC Result 2021 will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Kerala was among the few states that conducted Class 10 board exams from April 8 to April 28 amid the spike in the COVID-19 cases. The theory papers were held as per schedule, however, Information Technology (IT) practical exam was cancelled due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

This year around 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams and are now eagerly waiting for the results.

Last year, Kerala SSLC result was declared in June, and 98.82 per cent of the total 4,22,450 students had passed the exams.

Students are advised to keep a close check on the Kerala board official website or English Jagran for the latest updates on SSLC Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv