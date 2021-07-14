Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Topper List: Kannur district tops SSLC Result 2021 with 99.85 per cent of students pass the SSLC or Class 10 board exams 2021.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran Education Desk: Kerala Board has declared Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 Result 2021 at 2 pm. out of 4.2 lakh students 99.47 per cent have passed the Class 10 Board Exam 2021. The SSLC Result 2021 will be made available for students on the official website of the state board--sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala is among the few states that conducted the class 10 board exam in April despite the spike in COVID-19 cases. However, Last year, the state boards were affected due to the deadly virus and because of which several papers were conducted in May.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Topper List

- Overall pass percentage 99.47 per cent.

- Kannur district tops SSLC Result 2021 with 99.85 per cent of students pass the SSLC or Class 10 board exams 2021.

- Wayanad once again record the lowest pass percentage with only 98.13 per cent students passing SSLC board exams 2021.

- As many as 7,838 students scored A+ grades in Malappuram district.

- Out of the total 2,889 students from 48 schools, 2881 students have passed the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) exams. The overall pass percentage is 99.72 per cent.

- A total of 2214 schools have scored 100 per cent result.

Also Read: Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Kerala board class 10 result to be announced today; list of websites to check scorecard

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Topper List

More than 4 lakh students appeared for SSLC or Class 10 board exams last year out of which 98.82 per cent of students cleared the exams. Around 41,900 students scored A+ grade. A total of 1837 schools reported 100 per cent pass per cent. However, the Kerala government didn't release the merit list due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Pathanamthitta district secured the highest pass percentage with 99.71 per cent, while Malappuram district has the maximum number of students securing A+ grades. Close to 2,700 students received an A+ grade in the district.

Wayanad district, which was the top-performing district in 2019, bagged the last position with a pass percentage of 95 per cent.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv