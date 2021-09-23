Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran Education Desk: Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that schools in the state will reopen from November 1 for classes 1 to 7, 10 and 12. He also said that remaining classes would reopen November 15, adding that preparations are underway to reopen schools.

To ensure the protection and safety of children attending the classes, the Health and Education Ministers would be convening a high-level meeting on Thursday and thereafter, a draft plan of action would be prepared and discussed with other departments before it is finalised, he said.

He further said that to allay the concerns of students and parents, arrangements would be made at State and district levels in consultation with the parents-teachers associations and other organisations.

He said the police have also been roped in to prepare plans for ensuring the safety of students during their travel after schools and colleges reopen.

He said traffic outside educational institutions would be regulated to ensure there is no illegal or improper parking of vehicles and no one would be allowed to congregate in front of schools unnecessarily.

School vehicles lying unused for all this time would be repaired with the help of police stations and SHOs would get in touch with institutions to ensure the same, he said.

Besides, the SHOs would provide special training to drivers and conductors of school vehicles on safety precautions to be followed when ferrying children, he said.

They would be provided training by the police officers on maintaining social distance, use of sanitizers and the right way to wear masks, he said.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 19,675 fresh COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,59,628 and fatalities to 24,039.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 19,702, which brought the total recoveries to 43,73,966 and the number of active cases to 1,61,026, an official press release said.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen