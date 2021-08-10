Shivankutty also said that the Kerala government has decided to vaccinate teachers, postgraduate and final year students in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran Education Desk: With a consistent rise in daily COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government has decided to reopen schools in a "phased manner" after they get a go-ahead from the Centre and other relevant bodies, said state education minister V Shivankutty.

Speaking at the state legislative assembly, Shivankutty said that several states have reopened schools. However, he said that it is necessary to vaccinate kids before reopening schools in the state.

Shivankutty also said that the Kerala government has decided to vaccinate teachers, postgraduate and final year students in the state.

"We are taking proactive steps to address the mental health issues among children in schools. This is done by counsellors in schools. However, there is a lack in the number of counsellors and we need to think about appointing more," Shivankutty was quoted as saying by India Today.

Shivankutty further stated that strong interventions have been made in the public education sector from the government's side. "When most of the states were hesitant, during the beginning of the pandemic, we took the initiative to conduct exams. We are also the only state that took the initial lead in conducting online classes," he said, as reported by India Today.

Meanwhile, district like Wayanad, Idukki, Kasargod, and Pathanamthitta faces issues with internet connectivity. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also called for a meeting to look for a solid solution. The Chief Minister had convened a meeting with internet service providers.

Recently, a Parliamentary committee was formed by the Central government that was headed by MP Vinay P Sahsrabudhe. The committee stated that not re-opening schools can prove fatal and it is also a serious concern. The committee also added that the closure of the school for a long period of time has pushed children to do more household works.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen