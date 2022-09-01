Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2022 Date Released At dhsekerala.gov.in ; Details Here

The Directorate of General Education (DHSE) Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 dates have been announced today on September 1, 2022. As per the official notification, the DHSE Kerala Plus One Supplementary Exams will be held from October 25 to 29, 2022. Candidates are advised to visit the official website--dhsekerala.gov.in and check the details.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 notice also provides important details for students who want to appear for the exam. As per the notification flash, the students who want to appear for the DHSE Kerala Plus One Supply exams can apply on the official website by filling up the forms by September 5, 2022.

The official notification on the website reads, "Candidates who have appeared for the First Year Higher Secondary Examination, June 2022 can register for this examination up to three subjects for improving his/her scores in those subjects."

According to the schedule, the DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement exams 2022 will take place from October 25 to October 29, 2022. And the last date to complete the registration process as mentioned above is September 5. However, if due to any reason, students could not fill up the application forms, the website provides an extended date for those students. They can fill up their application forms by September 13, 2022, with an additional fine of Rs 20.

It must be noted that the last day to register along with the late fine is September 15, 2022, and the last date for online registration of candidates & uploading of data through the Department portal from the School is September 17, 2022.

The official notice also reads, "The fee for the Examination should be remitted in the Government Treasury under the Head of Account “0202-01-102-97(02) Exam Fees” and fee for Certificate should be remitted under the Head of Account “0202-01-102-97 (03) Other Receipts."

Students are being informed that those students who will appear for the improvement exam can choose any three subjects in which they have got the least score as the exams are being conducted to give students an opportunity to improve their marks.

The students for the compartment exam students can appear for the improvement exam and March exam for Plus two in the same subject. The fee for both the exams should be paid together now itself.