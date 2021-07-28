Kerala Plus 2 Result 2021: Kerala higher secondary and vocational higher secondary (VHSE) results will be declared today.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is all set to declare Plus Two or Class 12 Result 2021 today, July 28. The Kerala Plus 2 result will be announced at 3 pm by state education minister V Sivankutty at a press conference. Once the result is announced, the Kerala board will release the result on the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Joint Director and secretary, higher secondary board, Dr S.S Vivekanandan, issued a press release on Tuesday and said that both Kerala higher secondary and vocational higher secondary (VHSE) results will be declared on July 28, 2021, at 3.00 pm.

How to check Kerala Plus 2 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala board--keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Plus 2 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number and other details mentioned on admit card

Step 4: After entering your details, click on Submit

Step 5: Kerala Plus 2 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2021 via SMS by following format- KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

Students who will be not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Once the result is declared, Kerala Board will commence the re-evaluation process. Students will be required to visit the official website and fill-up the form with details such as roll number, exam centre, education district, etc. The application fee is Rs 250 per subject.

Kerala Board is among the few state boards that conducted the Class 12 board exam amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The exam was held from April 8 to April 26 amid the strict coronavirus protocols and precautions. The board made gave special facilities to COVID positive candidates and were allowed to appear for the exam.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv