Kerala KMAT 2023 Registration Begins At cee.kerala.gov.in; Here’s How To Apply

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the registration process for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023). The last date to register for the examination will be January 18, 2023. The exam will be conducted on February 19, 2023. Kerala KMAT 2023 will be offering admission into various master's level programmes in MBA, PGDM, and MCA. Candidates can register at– cee.kerala.gov.in.

The application fee for general category candidates will be Rs 1,000 while for SC and ST candidates will be Rs 750. The candidates who have completed the Bachelor's degree of a minimum of three years duration in the stream of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, and equivalent are eligible to apply for KMAT 2023 exam.

The Kerala KMAT entrance test will have 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. The candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. The syllabus is based on the Class 12 curriculum including reading comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge, etc.

KMAT Kerala 2023: Here’s How To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website– cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: click on the link 'KMAT 2022 Online Application' on the homepage

Step 3: Now click on the registration tab

Step 4: Candidates have to fill in the required details and register

Step 5: Now an application number and password will be generated

Step 6: Candidates have to pay the application fee

Note: Download and take a printout for future use