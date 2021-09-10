Kerala School Reopening News: The chief minister's statement came days after he announced that the universities and colleges in the state will open for final-year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) students from October 4.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state government is mulling to reopen schools in the state and the consultations have been going on with the experts to chalk out a plan for the resumption of educational institutions in the state. "We are seriously considering re-opening schools in the state, consulting experts on this", Vijayan said.

The chief minister's statement came days after he announced that the universities and colleges in the state will open for final-year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) students from October 4. Earlier, state education minister V Sivankutty had also said that the government is considering reopening of schools in a phased manner.

"Before reopening of colleges, the government and the institutions will set up a special camp for jabbing college students with 1st anti-COVID shots. The COVID-19 protocol will remain the same as it was last year," the education minister had said.

"Academic session will be arranged on a shift basis or students have to show up in half-strength on alternative days. In order to discuss this issue, we have scheduled a meeting with all the principals of institutions on September 10. We will be asking all the principals to update the students with COVID-19 protocols that need to be followed in the colleges," the minister added.

This came as Kerala continue to report more than 60 per cent of total new cases being reported across the country since last 10 days. Kerala on Friday logged 25,010 new COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths, taking the caseload to 43,34,704 and the death toll to 22,303. According to the data, 1,51,317 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 16.53 per cent.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh cases today--3,226, followed by Ernakulam with 3,034 and Malappuram 2,606. There are 2,37,643 active COVID-19 cases and of that only 12.9 per cent have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, 23,535 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured to 40,74,200. There were 4,108 wards in 794 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 7 per cent. Kerala had on Tuesday also decided to withdraw total lockdown on Sundays and night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan