New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has announced vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), Counsellor and for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts in various branches of KV. As per school rules, both offline and online applications shall be accepted. Those candidates, who are interested in applying for the above post, must note that the recruitment will be done on a Contractual/Part-time basis for the year 2021-22.

Details about KV Recruitment 2021

Education Qualification:

Candidates applying for PGTs are required a Post Graduation Degree in their respective subject with an overall 50 per cent marks.

Candidates applying for TGTs are required a Graduation Degree in respective subject with an overall 50 per cent marks.

Candidates applying for PRTs are required a Class 12 mark sheet and JBT of not less than 2 years/B.Ed./B.EI.Ed.

Please Note: As per school norms, CTET would also be required for the recruitment process.

KV Recruitment 2021: All India Vacancy Updates

Kendriya Vidyalaya Locations Last Date of Application/Interview Date
 KV Notification Download
KV Hisar 27 March 2021 KV Hisar Notification
KV Mahabubabad 25 March 2021 KV Mahabubabad Notification
KV IIT Kanpur 22, 23, 24 March 2021 KV Kanpur Notification
KV Chandigarh 22, 23, 24 March 2021 KV Chandigarh Notification
KV No. 2 Ferozpur 19 and 20 March 2021 KV No 2 Ferozpur Notification
KV No. 1 Ferozpur 30 and 31 March 2021 KV No 1 Ferozpur Notification
KV Hyderabad 16 to 18 Macrh 2021 KV Hyderabad Notification
KV Mumbai 16 and 17 March 2021 KV Mumbai Notification
KV Pathankot 18, 19 and 20 March 2021 KV Pathakot Notification
KV MP 27 March 2021 KV MP Notification
KV Kapurthala 18, 19 AND 20 March 2021 KV Kaputhala Notification
KV HP 18 March KV HP Notification
KV AFS Gurgaon 24 March 2021 KV AFS Gurgaon Notification
KV AFS Chandigarh 22-24 March 2021 KV AFS Chandigarh Notification
KV AFS Halwara 19 and 20 March 2021 KV AFS Halwara Notification
KV Saloh 23 March 2021 KV Saloh Halwara Notification
KV RDSO Lucknow 19 March 2021 KV RDSO Lucknow Notification
KV No. 2 Patiala 17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2021 KV Patiala Notification
KV Berhampur 11 March 2021 KV Berhampur Notification
KV Jalandhar 16 March 2021 KV Jalandhar Notification
KV Sirsa 15 March 2021 KV Sirsa Notification
KV Ludhiana 17 and 18 March 2021 KV Ludhiana Notification
KV ITBP Karera 15 March 2021 KV ITBP Karera Notification
KV Balasore 16, 17 and 18 March 2021 KV Lucknow Notification
KV Lucknow AMP   KV Lucknow Notification
KV Mahabubnagar 08 March 2021 KV Mahabubnagar Notification
KV Deogarh 09 March 2021 KV Deogarh Notification
KV Moradabad 10 March KV Moradabad Notification
KV Boudh 08 and 09 March 2021 KV Boudh Notification
KV Jharsuguda  09 March 2021 KV Jharsuguda Notification
KV Kadapa 27 February  2021 KV Kadapa Notification
KV Odisha 28 February  2021 KV Odisha Notification
KV Tenali 27 February  2021 KV Tenali Notification
KV AGRA 22, 23, 24 and 25 February 2021 KV Agra Notification
KV  Fort William, Kolkata 20 February 2021 KV FM Kolkata Notification
KV NOIDA 19 and 20 February 2021 KV NOIDA Notification
KV CRPF 04 February 2021 KV CRPF Notification
KV Tamulpur 07 February 2021 KV Tamulpur Notification
KV Golaghat 08 February 2021 KV Golaghat Notification
KV Gerukamukh 08 February 2021 KV Gerukamukh Notification
KV Doom Doom 09 February 2021 KV Doom Doom Notification

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv