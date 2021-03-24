KV Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya releases vacancies for the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Counsellor and for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has announced vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), Counsellor and for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts in various branches of KV. As per school rules, both offline and online applications shall be accepted. Those candidates, who are interested in applying for the above post, must note that the recruitment will be done on a Contractual/Part-time basis for the year 2021-22.

Details about KV Recruitment 2021

Education Qualification:

Candidates applying for PGTs are required a Post Graduation Degree in their respective subject with an overall 50 per cent marks.

Candidates applying for TGTs are required a Graduation Degree in respective subject with an overall 50 per cent marks.

Candidates applying for PRTs are required a Class 12 mark sheet and JBT of not less than 2 years/B.Ed./B.EI.Ed.

Please Note: As per school norms, CTET would also be required for the recruitment process.

KV Recruitment 2021: All India Vacancy Updates

