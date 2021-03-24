KV Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for PGT, TGT, PRT and other posts released all over India; check here
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has announced vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), Counsellor and for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts in various branches of KV. As per school rules, both offline and online applications shall be accepted. Those candidates, who are interested in applying for the above post, must note that the recruitment will be done on a Contractual/Part-time basis for the year 2021-22.
Details about KV Recruitment 2021
Education Qualification:
Candidates applying for PGTs are required a Post Graduation Degree in their respective subject with an overall 50 per cent marks.
Candidates applying for TGTs are required a Graduation Degree in respective subject with an overall 50 per cent marks.
Candidates applying for PRTs are required a Class 12 mark sheet and JBT of not less than 2 years/B.Ed./B.EI.Ed.
Please Note: As per school norms, CTET would also be required for the recruitment process.
KV Recruitment 2021: All India Vacancy Updates
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Locations
|Last Date of Application/Interview Date
|KV Notification Download
|KV Hisar
|27 March 2021
|KV Hisar Notification
|KV Mahabubabad
|25 March 2021
|KV Mahabubabad Notification
|KV IIT Kanpur
|22, 23, 24 March 2021
|KV Kanpur Notification
|KV Chandigarh
|22, 23, 24 March 2021
|KV Chandigarh Notification
|KV No. 2 Ferozpur
|19 and 20 March 2021
|KV No 2 Ferozpur Notification
|KV No. 1 Ferozpur
|30 and 31 March 2021
|KV No 1 Ferozpur Notification
|KV Hyderabad
|16 to 18 Macrh 2021
|KV Hyderabad Notification
|KV Mumbai
|16 and 17 March 2021
|KV Mumbai Notification
|KV Pathankot
|18, 19 and 20 March 2021
|KV Pathakot Notification
|KV MP
|27 March 2021
|KV MP Notification
|KV Kapurthala
|18, 19 AND 20 March 2021
|KV Kaputhala Notification
|KV HP
|18 March
|KV HP Notification
|KV AFS Gurgaon
|24 March 2021
|KV AFS Gurgaon Notification
|KV AFS Chandigarh
|22-24 March 2021
|KV AFS Chandigarh Notification
|KV AFS Halwara
|19 and 20 March 2021
|KV AFS Halwara Notification
|KV Saloh
|23 March 2021
|KV Saloh Halwara Notification
|KV RDSO Lucknow
|19 March 2021
|KV RDSO Lucknow Notification
|KV No. 2 Patiala
|17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2021
|KV Patiala Notification
|KV Berhampur
|11 March 2021
|KV Berhampur Notification
|KV Jalandhar
|16 March 2021
|KV Jalandhar Notification
|KV Sirsa
|15 March 2021
|KV Sirsa Notification
|KV Ludhiana
|17 and 18 March 2021
|KV Ludhiana Notification
|KV ITBP Karera
|15 March 2021
|KV ITBP Karera Notification
|KV Balasore
|16, 17 and 18 March 2021
|KV Lucknow Notification
|KV Lucknow AMP
|KV Lucknow Notification
|KV Mahabubnagar
|08 March 2021
|KV Mahabubnagar Notification
|KV Deogarh
|09 March 2021
|KV Deogarh Notification
|KV Moradabad
|10 March
|KV Moradabad Notification
|KV Boudh
|08 and 09 March 2021
|KV Boudh Notification
|KV Jharsuguda
|09 March 2021
|KV Jharsuguda Notification
|KV Kadapa
|27 February 2021
|KV Kadapa Notification
|KV Odisha
|28 February 2021
|KV Odisha Notification
|KV Tenali
|27 February 2021
|KV Tenali Notification
|KV AGRA
|22, 23, 24 and 25 February 2021
|KV Agra Notification
|KV Fort William, Kolkata
|20 February 2021
|KV FM Kolkata Notification
|KV NOIDA
|19 and 20 February 2021
|KV NOIDA Notification
|KV CRPF
|04 February 2021
|KV CRPF Notification
|KV Tamulpur
|07 February 2021
|KV Tamulpur Notification
|KV Golaghat
|08 February 2021
|KV Golaghat Notification
|KV Gerukamukh
|08 February 2021
|KV Gerukamukh Notification
|KV Doom Doom
|09 February 2021
|KV Doom Doom Notification
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv