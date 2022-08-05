KEAM Result 2022: Entrance Exam Results Declared At cee.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Check

The results for Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) were declared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates should note that in order to download the results they would require their application number and password. Further candidates also have the opportunity to check their results online.

The scorecard of the candidate will contain information like name, roll number, name of examination, marks secured in each subject, minimum marks required, total marks secured and qualifying status of students.

Further, the education body has also uploaded the rank list and topper details on the website. Candidates can also check the KEAM 2022 cut-off along with the results.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.





Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'KEAM 2022 result link' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and passwords

Step 4: The KEAM 2022 scorecard will get displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

The education body conducted the KEAM 2022 exam on July 4. Further, the answer keys for the exam were released on the same day. Candidates who clear the exam will next be eligible to appear for KEAM 2022 counselling and seat allotment process. The process will take place in August or September.

Students who want to get enrolled in courses such as Engineering/Pharmacy appear for the exam. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details.