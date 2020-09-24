The Higher Education Minister KT Jaleelon on Thursday released the rank-wise list for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Higher Education Minister KT Jaleelon on Thursday released the rank-wise list for Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy 2020 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their result at cee.kerala.gov.in. or on the result portal- examination cee.kerala.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their KEAM Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result and rank-wise list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination online.

How to check rank-wise list:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of CEE i.e, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step-2: Click on 'KEAM' at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Result’, floating on the homepage.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select course from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9 Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10 Students can check their ranks and saved it for future use.

Earlier, the results of KEAM declared by the Higher Education Minister on September 10, now the rank-wise list is also out. The rank has been allotted by evaluating the marks obtained in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Engineering Entrance Exam. It also included the final grades obtained Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in the plus 2 or equivalent. The exam was conducted to recruit students in various professional degree courses.

The results have been announced for Engineering and pharmacy courses do far. According to the notice issued by the commission, the result for the Architecture department will be obtained after evaluating the NATA score of the students. The students have to submit their National Aptitude Test in Architecture score by 29 September.

Posted By: Srishti Goel