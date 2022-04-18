New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has postponed the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2022. The exams have been postponed to avoid clashing with the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022. Now the KEAM exam date has been rescheduled to July 3, 2022. Earlier, the exams were supposed to be held from June 26, 2022.

The decision was taken by the CEE Kerala as KEAM dates were clashing with JEE Mains June (April) session which ends on June 29. It must be noted that registrations for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam are open at present and will continue till April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam online on the official website of CEE Kerala at – cee.kerala.gov.in. You can also register via the KEAM candidate portal.

Here's the revised schedule for KEAM 2022:

KEAM 2022 Old Date: June 26, 2022.

KEAM 2022 New Date: July 3, 2022.

KEAM Registrations Last Date: April 30, 2022.

Candidates must note that the news of KEAM 2022 being postponed was reported by local media as quoted by Times Now. According to the reports, the exam has been rescheduled due to a clash with JEE Mains.

Candidates who clear this exam will become eligible for the counselling process. After the counselling process is completed candidates are allotted seats in different colleges. The allotment is subject to availability and preferences listed by candidates.

KEAM is an entrance examination that is conducted for admissions to various professional degree courses in the state of Kerala. It is conducted by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams run by the Government of Kerala. This is similar to the Medical Entrance Tests conducted by NEET. KEAM is said to be the only entrance test in India that is held by a State Government in India directly.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha