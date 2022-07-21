KEA KCET Result 2022: Karnataka Authority To Declare Entrance Results Soon On kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Results 2022 are expected to release soon. As per the latest reports, Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA are likely to be declared today, on July 21, 2022. If and once declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka CET results on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Earlier, there were reports, that the KCET 2022 Result will release only once CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results are announced. However, KEA has not announced any official result release date and time yet.

Candidates must note that the KCET 2022 examination was conducted from June 16, 2022, to June 18, 2022. KEA, who organised KCET 2022 has already released the provisional answer keys for KCET 2022 exam. Students have already raised their queries through the official website.

Along with KCET 2022 results, KEA will also release, KCET 2022 final answer keys will also be out. KCET 2022 results will be based on the final answer key. According to the KCET 2022 marking scheme, students will be given 1 mark for each correct answer. No negative marking will be done for any incorrect answer. Following this result, the KCET Counselling 2022 schedule will also be released for everyone.

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results are expected to be released before the end of this month. No official confirmation has been issued as yet.

Earlier, CISCE released ICSE Results 2022 and as per the trends on the same it is expected that KEA can release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test Result 2022 soon.