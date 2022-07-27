KCET Results 2022: KEA To Release Karnataka Entrance Result On July 30; Here's How To Check

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 results will be declared by Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA on July 30. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scorecards on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Informing about the KCET Results 2022, the Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, took to Twitter and wrote, “KCET 2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26.”

All the CBSE and CISCE students who appeared for KCET exams 2022 had to submit their mark sheets on the website. The KCET 2022 was held from June 16 to June 18, this year. The state-level exam is conducted by KEA for students seeking admissions into undergraduate engineering, architecture, pharmacy, business management, and other professional courses in the state of Karnataka.

Here's How to Check KCET Results 2022:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'KCET Result'

Enter Details, as asked and click on submit

On your screen, KCET 2022 results will be displayed.

Check and save it for future use.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) earlier released the KCET Answer Key 2022 on June 22. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exam can download the answer key from the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. The answer key for KCET has been released for all four subjects - physics, maths, chemistry and biology. For more details and latest updates on the KCET 2022 Results, students are advised to keep a check here.