KCET Results 2022: KEA To Announce Entrance Exam Results After July 25; Here's How To Download

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to announce the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 after July 25. The education body issued a fresh notice regarding the declaration of results stating that the results will be declared after July 25. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results will be released students can check and download the results from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

According to KEA, "In view of the CBSE 12th results for the year 2022 being published, candidates who have applied for UGCET 2022, are instructed to upload their 12th standard marks in the link published in KEA website. The last date for uploading the marks is July 25."

Students should note that in order to download the results, students need to have their application number and date of birth.

Students who appeared for the KCET exam can check their results by following these simple steps here.

Here's how to check KCET Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official page of KEA -- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'KCET Result 2022' --- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter all the required details as asked

Step 4: The CET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further references.

The KCET results will have details including the candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores, and total marks secured in the entrance exam.

The education body took the entrance exam from June 16 to 18. Students who want to enroll in Karnataka state colleges for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses appeared in the KCET exams.