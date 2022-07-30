KCET Results 2022: KEA Declares Entrance Exam Results; Check Toppers' List Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today (July 30). Students who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in

This year, boys performed well and outshined girls. Apoorv Tandon, Siddhartha Singh, and Amtakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram topped in the engineering category. On the other hand, Arun Ravishankar, Sumeet Patil, and Sudeep Y M bagged top scores in the BSc (Agriculture) category.

The top rankers in the BSc Veterinary category were Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, Manish S A, and Shuba Kaushik.

A total of 2,10,829 students appeared for the KCET exam this year. The exam conducting body took the exam from June 16 and 17 across 486 centres.Out of 1,42,750 eligible candidates for BNYS, 80,008 were girls.

If you also appeared for the exam, then here's how you can download the results by following these simple steps.

Here's How to Check KCET Results 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official page -- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'KCET Result'

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The 'KCET Result' will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Check and save it for future use.

KCET result 2022: Documents required during counselling

KCET 2022 application form printout

Proof of application fee payment

KCET 2022 admit card

Score card of SSLC/10th Standard

Score card of 2nd PUC/12th Standard

Two recent passport size photographs

Study Certificate Countersigned by the concerned BEO/DDPI

Any other required documents

The scorecards of the candidates will contain the details such as the dates allotted for the counselling process.

Students should note that the counselling process will be held online, and those who have been shortlisted selected will be allotted counselling rounds as per their merit.

Earlier, on June 22, the education body released the answer key for June 22. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exam can download the answer key from the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.