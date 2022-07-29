KCET Results 2022: Entrance Exam Results To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results tomorrow (July 30). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download their results from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in

Candidates who will clear the entrance exam will further be eligible to appear for the counselling round. Last year, the education body conducted the counselling process in four shifts starting from September 30 and 1.82 lakh candidates were shortlisted for counselling in 2021.

Informing about the KCET Results 2022, the Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka Dr. Ashwathnarayan C N, took to Twitter and wrote, “KCET 2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26.”

If you also appeared in the exams, then here's how you can check your results by following these simple steps.

Here's How to Check KCET Results 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official page -- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'KCET Result'

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The 'KCET Result' will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Check and save it for future use.

The scorecards of the candidates will contain the details such as the dates allotted for the counselling process.

Students should note that the counselling process will be held online, and those who have been shortlisted selected will be allotted counselling rounds as per their merit.

Earlier, on June 22, the education body released the answer key for June 22. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exam can download the answer key from the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Further, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding results.