KCET Result 2022: When Will Karnataka Examination Authority Announce Entrance Exam Results?

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test soon. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results will be released students can check and download the results from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Students should note that the education board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date and time of the result declaration. Apart from that, the KCET results will be declared online with no physical copies being sent to candidates who took the exams.

Earlier, there were reports, that the KCET 2022 Result will release only once CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results are announced. However, nothing like that happened. The CBSE declared class 10th 12th results today.

If you also appeared for the KCET exam and download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Here's how to check KCET Result 2022



Step 1: Go to the official page -- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads 'KCET Result 2022

Step 3: Now, students need to enter all the required details as asked

Step 4: The KCET results will now display on the screen

NOTE: Download the same and take a printout of the same for future references.

Students who want to enroll in Karnataka state colleges for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses appear in the KCET exams.

The education body took the entrance exam from June 16 to 18. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for further information.

Since the CBSE has released the class 10, 12 results on June 22, the KCET results can be declared any time.