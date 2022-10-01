KCET Result 2022: KEA Announces Revised Results; Here's How To Check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the revised KCET result 2022 today (October 1). Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- kea.kar.nic.in

Since the education body has released the results, the direct link for the scorecards has also been activated. The authorities announced the revised result declaration date on its official website earlier. Students should note that in order to download the results, they need to have their CET application number.

The KCET exam repeaters who qualified for the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 or not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing for UGCET ranking 2022 made challenged the notice released by KEA, following which the Karnataka High Court asked the KEA to work according to the formula suggestion made a technical committee to redo KCET 2022 rankings.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

KCET 2022 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'KCET results 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using Karnataka UGCET registration numbers and the first four characters of the names

Step 4: Click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

KCET Result 2022: Official website to check revised KEA KCET ranking 2022

kea.kar.nic.in 2022

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2022

www.karresults.nic.in 2022

The KCET scorecard contains details such as the candidate’s name, subject-wise scores, total marks, and more. For more information, students can visit the official website of the education board.