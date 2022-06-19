New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has concluded the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 on June 18. The test was conducted over the span of three days. Now, since the exams are over, authorities are expected to release the answer key soon. As per media reports, the education body is likely to announce the answer key on June 20. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer key is out students can check and download them from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in

The education body started conducting the test on June 16, 2022. Candidates who registered for the test appeared for 4 core subjects – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology. On June 18, students appeared in 4 core subjects – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology. A total of 2.16 lakh candidates had registered to appear for KCET 2022 exam.

Now, students are eagerly waiting for the answer keys to be out. There will be one answer key that will be released for all the subjects. When the answer key will be released it will be made online for students to check.

The KCET 2022 Answer Key would be released for all four subjects and the Kannada Language test. However, students must note that the answer key will be provisional in nature and candidates will be given the opportunity to raise the questions. Based on their objections, KCE would then formulate a final answer key ahead of the KCET 2022 Result.

About KCET Exam :

This is a state-level exam conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA. After clearing the exam, students can get enrolled in courses such as engineering, technology, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses in-state colleges.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen