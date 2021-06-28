Karnataka | Jagran Education Desk: Taking a step closer to start offline classes for students soon, the Karnataka government today begins inoculating college students and staff members on a priority basis. The state administration has vaccinated around 2 crore people and Bengaluru alone has crossed the 50 lakh mark in the inoculation drive.

Talking to NDTV the Karnataka Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar said "It is a great day to tell you and announce that Bangalore alone has inoculated about 50 lakh people. And we have completed 2 crore 12 lakh in the state."

He further added "Forty lakh people have got both the doses. About 1 crore 80 lakh have received a single dose. Now we are also trying to vaccinate and prioritise students who are undergraduates. If we have to start their colleges we need to vaccinate them."

The Karnataka government is planning to reopen colleges in the state under the offline mode once the vaccination of students over 18 years and college staff is completed.

Earlier, the Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Gaurav Gupta said that vaccination of students and staff against the Coronavirus is the most important weapon. He also shared the schedule of the vaccination of students in a Tweet.

"Vaccination is our most important weapon against Covid19 virus. Starting today we will be conducting drives to vaccinate the graduate students, faculty, and support staff. Please find the college vaccination schedule of BBMP on Monday, 28 June," Gupta tweeted.

It has been more than a year since educational institutes were closed in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India. While some students wish to return to schools and colleges and enjoy the outdoor life, parents have expressed concern over their reopening due to the possibility of a third wave of Coronavirus which could potentially target people below the age of 18.

