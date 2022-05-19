New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the SSLC Result 2022 on its official website- karresults.nic.in. The result was declared by Education Minister B.C. Nagesh at 12:30 PM via media briefing. Out of over 8 lakh students who registered for the exam, 85.63 per cent of students have cleared the exams.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh also took to Twitter to announce the SSLC Results. He wrote, "SSLC Result Published" along with stats from the results including pass percentage and supplemental exam dates. Education Minister Nagesh also informed that students can view their scorecards through the department link.

"You can see the SSLC result through the department link," he tweeted.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Pass percentage

85.63 per cent of students learned the examination.

Passing rate

Girls- per cent. 90.29

Boys— per cent. 81.30.

Total number of students who attend the examination

8,53,436 students attended the examination out of which 7,30,881 students passed.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Supplemental Exam Date

Supplemental Exam- Jun 27, 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Topper list

In 2020, rank 1 was jointly shared by six students named as following

Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde

Dheeraj Reddy MP

Nikhilesh Murali

Anush

Chirayu

Tanmayi

All these students obtained full marks or 100% score.

This year's topper list will be updated as soon if it is published.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Grade Wise

A+ (90-100%): 1,18,875

A (80-89%): 1,82,600

B+ (70-79%): 1,73,528

B (60-69%): 1,43,900

C+ (50-59%): 87,801

C (35-49%): 14,627

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Online

Step 1: Go to the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads SSLC Main Examination result

Step 3: Enter the asked credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a hard copy of the result for future reference.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 via SMS?

As per the previous year's format- type KAR10<space>Roll number and send this message to 56263.

