Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB To Announce Supplementary Results Today At karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for Supplementary Examinations results will be released today (June 21). The education board will announce the results at 12 noon. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- karresults.nic.in.

On Wednesday the date and time of the result declaration were announced by the Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh. He informed students that 37,479 students have cleared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination.

"37,479 students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam results. The result can be viewed on the website after 12 noon tomorrow. The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students," B.C Nagesh tweeted.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the mark sheet (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for Supplementary Examinations: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for Supplementary Examinations' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and other details as asked

Step 4: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for Supplementary Examinations will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, conducted the exam in the month April. On the other hand, the SLC results were declared on May 19, 2022.

Talking about numbers then, approximately 8.5 lakh students had appeared for the examination.

Students should note that those who failed to clear the examination will be given a second chance to appear for the Supplementary examinations.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information regarding results.