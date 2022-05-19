New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Result 2022 for class 10th students today- May 19, 2022. The result will be declared by the board at 12:30 PM. The results will be released on the official website of the board and students will be able to check their scores online. To view the scorecards, Karnataka SSLC students can visit the following websites- karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The complete step-by-step guide to check the score is given below.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date was confirmed by the Education Minister B.C. Nagesh last week through a series of tweets. "Karnataka SSLC Exam results will be announced on May 19th," the education minister had tweeted. The KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 is being declared after nearly two months of evaluation work. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the KSEEB SSLC Exam this year.

It must be noted that KSEEB will also send the SSLC Result 2022 to the students via SMS. According to the Education Minister's statement, the board will send KSEEB Class 10 Results to the students on their registered mobile number in SMS format. The Karnataka State Government has also launched a helpline (080 46110007) in collaboration with NIMHANS to help students and parents to manage their stress and anxiety ahead of the Karnataka Class 10 Results. Also, the board is expected to release the topper list after declaring the results. The link for the SSLC Result 2022 will be activated on the website once scores are declared.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Online

Step 1: Go to the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads SSLC Main Examination result

Step 3: Enter the asked credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a hard copy of the result for future reference.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 via SMS?

As per the previous year's format- type KAR10<space>Roll number and send this message to 56263.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Direct Link

The direct link to view the scores will be updated here once the results are out. Stay tuned to our website to check the latest updates.

