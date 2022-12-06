Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Time Table: Class 10 Exam Schedule Released At sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Check Here

THE KARNATAKA School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) on Monday released the timetable of the class 10 board exam. The class 10 board exams will start on March 31 and will end on April 15 next year. Students can check the date sheet at – sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the Karnataka SSLC 2023 exams will start on March 31 and will continue till April 15, 2023. The exams will begin with the language paper including Tamil, Kannada, English, Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi and Hindi. The last exam will be the Core subject including Social Science. The class 10 exams will begin at 10:30 am and conclude at different times for different subjects.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Timetable

March 31, 2023 – Tamil, Kannada, English, Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Hindi– 10.30 am to 1.45 pm

April 4, 2023 – Mathematics, Sociology– 10.30 am to 1.45 pm

April 6, 2023 – English, Kannada– 10.30 am to 1.30 pm

April 8, 2023 – Economics, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Engineering Graphics– 10.30 am to 1.45 pm, 10.30 am to 5.45 pm

April 10, 2023 – Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music– 10.30 am to 1.45 pm, 2 pm to 5.15 pm

April 12, 2023 – Third Language, NSOF Exam Subject– 10.30 am to 1.30 pm

April 15, 2023 – Social Science– 10.30 am to 12.45 pm

Karnataka SSLC 2023 Time Table: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: click on the link “Click here for April 2023 S.S.L.C main examination final time table”

Step 3: Now, the timetable will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and print out the class 10 examination timetable and keep a copy