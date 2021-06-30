Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: The state board has decided to conduct the class 10 board exams based on the Multiple Choice Questions format.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka SSLC Admit Cards 2021. The State Board would be conducting the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 on July 19 and July 22. Along with the hall tickets, the Karnataka board has also uploaded the sample papers for the students. The students can check their SSLC hall ticket 2021 and sample papers by visiting the official website--sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Hall Tickets 2021

As per Karnataka Board, the SSLC Hall tickets will be downloaded by the schools, who will then issue them to class 10 students. So students are required to collect it from their respective schools. In case of any error on the admit card, students can contact the authorities for resolution of the same.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: Paper Pattern

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state board has decided to conduct the class 10 board exams based on the Multiple Choice Questions format. For better preparation, the board has also uploaded the model question papers. The exams will be held only on two days with strict COVID-19 protocols. Two papers will be conducted-- on July 19-- a Core Subject Paper will be held, which would include Maths, Science and Social Studies. Only July 22, the second paper will be conducted -- Language Test.

The first paper will be based on MCQ format containing 120 questions with 40 questions each of Science, Math and Social. The exam will be for 3 hours commencing in the afternoon.

The second paper will also be based on MCQ format, but only 40 questions will be asked in this paper, each from First, Second and Third Language.

How to download SSLC Model Question Papers?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka board--sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Documents

Step 3: Click on SSLC MCQ Model Question Papers for July 2021 Exam

Step 4: Papers will be displayed on your screens

Step 5: Download and take a printout for preparation

