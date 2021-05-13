Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the SSLC exams have been postponed and the new date will be decided after the second wave of COVID-19 gets over.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Karnataka SSLC Examination for class 12 which were scheduled to begin from June 21, has been postponed. Yes, the decision has been made by Karnataka's Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, keeping in mind the severity of COVID-19 pandemic.

SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in #COVID19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (File photo) pic.twitter.com/UUi76qGwbi — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

The state minister said, "SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in #COVID19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies."

Not long ago, schools in Karnataka asked the state government to postpone the SSLC exams 2021 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Associated management of KAMS or Karnataka Primary and Secondary Schools, the whole education system is struggling due to the ongoing situation. Also, the schools are lacking staff during such tough times that was making it difficult to execute micro-planning and conduct exams this month.

Also, the management stressed that the exams should be postponed and not cancelled as class 12 boards are considered to be very important for the future of a student.

There is an opinion that the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 must be postponed to a month or two so that the students can appear for the exams in a safe environment. Therefore, schools requested the state government to push the exam date till next month or a month after the COVID-19's second wave lightens. Also, they urged that students should be given permission as a special case to sit in the supplementary exams.

