Putting an end to speculations around Karnataka SSLC result 2022, Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the dates for SSLC result 2022 along with the date for the reopening of schools, on Thursday, May 12. Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 for class 10 are likely to release in the third week of May, 2022. He also rejected reports suggesting a delayed reopening of Karnataka Schools and said that schools will reopen as scheduled on May 16, 2022.

While talking about the school reopening in Karnataka, Minister BC Nagesh said that many suggestions were made to delay the reopening of schools in the state. These suggestions were made keeping in view the heatwave experienced in North Karnataka. However, the authorities have decided to reopen the schools as per the scheduled date i.e May 16, 2022. Minister BC Nagesh also added that schools will begin "learning recovery programme" to cover the study losses faced by students amid the COVID-19 pandemic after they reopen.

As the dates have been announced for Karnataka SSLC result 2022 candidates must remain prepared to check their scores. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website of Karnataka SSLC. Following are the websites where you can check the Karnataka SSLC Results and the steps to view them.

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Websites

karresults.nic.in

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website of Karnataka SSLC either on- sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

Then, click on the result link available on the homepage of the website

Then you will be asked to enter required details such as roll number and other details

After filling them click on the submit button

Then the result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

