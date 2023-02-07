Karnataka SSLC 2023: Class 10 Admit Card Released At kseab.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Monday evening released the provisional admit card for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10. The rectification error window will be open till February 19, 2023. School authorities can download the SSLC 2023 provisional admit card at sslc.karnataka.gov.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

“This is the last chance to check and finalise details of the students, the same details will be entered in the final Karnataka SSLC admit card 2023 and mark sheets of the students. If there are any discrepancies, the school heads will be held responsible,” reads the official notification.

The school authorities can make corrections in student details such as the candidate's name, parent's name, date of birth, religion, gender, etc. However, the authorities can not make direct changes on the board's website.

"In case any changes in languages/subject, media, physical condition and social category apart from the points mentioned above, submit a request in writing to the concerned District Magistrate in Mandali,” reads the official statement.

The SSLC exam will be conducted from April 4 to 15, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:45 for a few papers and one of the papers, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates can check the admit card and date sheet on their admit card.

Karnataka SSLC 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the school login option.

Step 3: For correction, enter the details and reference no of the student.

Step 4: After correction, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Now, download the revised SSLC 2023 provisional admit card.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.