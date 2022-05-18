New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB is all set to announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 tomorrow (May 19). The date of result declaration was confirmed by the Education Minister last week through a tweet. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in

"Karnataka SSLC Exam results will be announced on May 19th," the education minister tweeted.

Though the education board has not shared the time of the result declaration, students are advised to keep close to the official website of the education board. Earlier the results were supposed to be declared in the third week of May.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results from the different websites including, karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Talking about numbers, then approximately 8.73 lakh students registered for the exam. The education body conducted the exam from March 28, 2022, to April 11, 2022, at 3440 centres across India.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released) then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage of the website will find the link for the designated SSLC Main Examination result -- click on that

Step 3: A new page will open, where students will see the result dashboard

Step 4: Now, students have to enter the necessary information, such as login credentials -- click on submit

Step 5: Submit and download the Karnataka SSLC 10th result

NOTE: Take a hard copy of the result for future use.

