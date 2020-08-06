Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 DECLARED: The wait for thousands of candidates across Karnataka was over on Monday (August 10) after the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the class 10th SSLC Results 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The wait for thousands of candidates across Karnataka was over on Monday (August 10) after the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the class 10th SSLC Results 2020. The result was declared by the Karnataka board at its official website karresults.nic.in. The candidates, however, will also be able to check their result at kseeb.kar.nic.in, announced board officials. Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier dismissed the rumours that the KSEEB will declare the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 on Friday (August 7), saying that the board has not finalised on the date for releasing the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020.

The Karnataka SSLC exams were held from June 25 to July 4 because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that was imposed by the central government on March 24 to break the chain of the deadly pathogen in India. The board had postponed the exams and later conducted them from June 25 to July 4 amid strict adherence to the coronavirus guidelines issued by the Centre.

The state government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had to face a lot of protests from the opposition after it decided to conduct the Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how the candidates will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1) Visit the official Karnataka board website at karresults.nic.in. You can also visit kseeb.kar.nic.in to check your results

Step 2) Click on the link that reads SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3) Now you would need to enter the required details like roll number and date of birth

Step 4) At last, your SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board will appear at the display of your screen

Step 5) Check and verify your results

Step 6) Download your result and take a printout for further reference

The candidates will also be able to check their results via SMS. For this, the candidates would need to send an SMS -- KSEEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263 to check their results on their mobile phones.

The candidates, meanwhile, will also be able check their results at Jagran.Josh.com.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2020 were given by around 8,48,203 candidates. The Karnataka board had conducted the exams in 2,879 centers across the state. All COVID-19 precautions were followed by the board and the candidates had to go through thorough checking including thermal screening and hand sanitisation process before taking part in the exams.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma