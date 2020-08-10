KSEEB Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC were scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9 this year but postponed because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the Karnataka board announced that it would conduct the exams from June 25 to July 4.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The wait for lakhs of candidates across the state on Monday as the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020. The result was declared at the official websites of the Karnataka board at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The board was supposed to declare the KSEEB SSLC Result 2020 on Friday (August 7). However, due to some technical issues, the board failed to release the results. Later, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that KSEEB will not declare the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 on Friday, adding that the scorecard will likely be released next week.

Here’s how the candidates will be able to check their KSEEB SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1) Go to the official Karnataka websites at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic

Step 2) Click on link that reads Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 on the homepage of the webpage

Step 3) Enter your roll number and other details that are asked on the webpage

Step 4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5) Download your KSEEB SSLC Result 2020 and take a printout for further reference

The candidates will also be able check their results at Jagran.Josh.com.

The candidates will also be able to check their results via offline mode. To check their results via offline mode, the candidates would need to send an SMS – KSEEB10 ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.

The Karnataka SSLC were scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9 this year but postponed because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the Karnataka board announced that it would conduct the exams from June 25 to July 4. According to board officials, more than 8.4 lakh students had appeared from KSEEB SSLC Exam 2020.

KSEEB SSLC Exam 2019:

Last year, more than 8.41 lakh candidates had appeared for the KSEEB SSLC Exam. The passing percentage of the boys was 68.46 per cent while that of girls was 79.59 per cent. The overall passing percentage according to the Karnataka board was 73.70 per cent.

