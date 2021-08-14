The development came into being after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a key meeting with state officials and experts on reopening of the schools.

Bengaluru | Jagran Education Desk: Karnataka will reopen schools for Classes 9th to 12th in the districts where COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is less than 2 per cent from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Saturday. It will be, however, mandatory for all parents and school stff to be vaccinated for entry into the school premises, the Chief Minister added.

The development came into being after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a key meeting with state officials and experts on reopening of the schools. Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that schools in Karnataka will reopen from August 23 for the students studying in the classes 9th to 12th.

Karnataka has also reopened the colleges for the students and faculty who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Will schools reopen in Bengaluru from August 23?

The Test Positivity Rate in Bengaluru stands at 0.75 per cent, meaning the tech capital is in position to reopen the schools for classes 9 to 12.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister also ordered increased vaccination in the districts bordering with Kerala and Karnataka with high positivity rate. They are Dakshina Kannada Udupi, Mysuru,Hassan,Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chikmagaluru, Shivamoga.

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,669 fresh coronavirus infections and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and the death toll to 36,933.

Bengaluru urban reported 425 new cases of COVID-19, as the capital also saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths.

Active Covid-19 cases in the state currently stand at 22,703 according to the latest figures available on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

