Bangalore | Jagran Education Desk: Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday said that the B S Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6th to 12th from January 1. He, however, noted that students from classes 6th to 9th will have to bring a written consent letters from their parents while standard 10th and 12th students will have their regular classes from January 1.

Kumar said that the decision to reopen the schools was taken after meeting chaired by chief minister B S Yediyurappa and state health minister K Sudhakar. He noted that a technical advisory committee of Karnataka Health Department has submitted its report over coronavirus crisis in the state after which the decision to reopen the schools was taken.

"Students having symptoms of COVID-19 need not attend the classes. Attending classes under Vidyagama (Class 6th to 9th) is not compulsory. Only half day school will be allowed with a limit of maximum 20 students in every class. The provision for mid-day meal will not be continued but food kits will be supplied to the homes of students," Kumar was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

All schools across the country were closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection in India. However, it had allowed states and union territories (UTs) to reopen schools in a graded manner depending upon the COVID-19 situation there.

Though schools were allowed to reopen, the Karnataka government had decided against it and had faced opposition whenever it tried to reopen them because of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. "Neither our government nor the Department of Education is rushing to open schools under any circumstances. The health and safety of our children is very important to us," Kumar had said earlier.

