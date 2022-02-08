Bangalore | Jagran Education Desk: The schools and colleges in Karnataka will remain closed for next three days till February 11, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. The Chief Minister appealed students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as general public to ‘maintain peace and harmony’.

I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.

The controversy over Hijab-wearing girls being denied entry into their schools and colleges intensified into a full-fledged confrontation as saffron shawl wearing boys confronted the hijab clad girls, in what emerged as disturbing set of visuals in educational institutions. A minor stone pelting incident was also reported in Bagalkote where police dispersed the students using mild force.

A similar incident was also reported at a college in the Shivamogga district leading to police’s intervention. Visuals emerged showing some students trying to hoist the saffron flag at the college premises. Similar protests have been reported at colleges in Mandya, Vijayapura and Gadag districts.

Earlier, a Karnataka High Court bench stated that since the government is not agreeing to the petitioner's request of allowing students to wear hijab for two months, it will take up the case on the basis of merit.

"The government can't give a ruling against the Quran. Wearing a dress of the choice is a fundamental right. Wearing a hijab is a fundamental right, however, the government can restrict fundamental rights. There is no clear order on uniforms from the government. Wearing a hijab is a matter of privacy. The government order in this regard violates the boundaries of privacy," the bench observed.

