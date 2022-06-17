New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board is all set to announce the 2nd PUC, 12th result 2022 tomorrow (June 18). As per the official notice shared by the education board, the results will be released at 11:30 on June 18. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared students can check and download the from the official website -- karresults.nic.in

Education Minister BC Nagesh wished all the Class 12 students the best of luck. "2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow. Best wishes to all students," the minister tweeted.

The results will be announced at 11 AM and then will be released online at 11:30. Students can check their results from karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in and other websites.

Education Minister B.C Nagesh will announce the class 12th results via press conference.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Karnataka SSLC result 2022"

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their registration number and other details as asked.

Step 4: Karnataka SSLC result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Talking about numbers, then more than 6 lakh students are waiting for their results. The education board conducted the exam from April 22, 2022, to May 18, 2022. In order to clear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, students have to score at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject.

Back in the year 2021, the exams had to be cancelled and the results were announced basis of internal assessment.

