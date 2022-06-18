New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Pre University Examination Board, Karnataka has announced the 2nd PUC Result 2022 today (June 18). The results were announced at a press conference, and Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC results. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official website -- karresults.nic.in

Yesterday, the education minister made an announcement regarding the result declaration date and time. During the press conference, the education minister also announced Karnataka PUC Toppers, maximum marks, and other details.

As per the details given during the conference, the pass percentage for 2nd PUC Results 2022 was recorded at 61.88 per cent. Meanwhile, the passing rate for girls was recorded at 68.72 per cent, whereas for boys, it was set as 55.22 per cent. The dates of all supplementary exams will be announced later this month. The education board conducted the exam from April 22, 2022, to May 18, 2022.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find the link that reads "Karnataka SSLC result 2022" on the homepage -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the credential as asked and click on submit

Step 4: Karnataka SSLC result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

The wait of 6 lakh students is finally over as the education board has declared the results. In order to clear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, students have to score at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen