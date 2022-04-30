New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the results for Pre-University Certificate (PUC) first-year exams. The result was declared on April 30. Candidates who appeared in the Karnataka PUC 1 exam 2022 can check the result by visiting the official website at – result.dkpucpa.com.

It should be noted that to check PUC 1 result 2022, students need their registration number and date of birth. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep this information handy to avoid the last-minute hassle. Also, candidates can also check their PUC 1 result via SMS or online by following the below-given steps.

Here's how to check Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022: Step-by-step process

Step 1- First go to the official website at – result.dkpucpa.com

Step 2- Then click on the PUC 1 result 2022 link given on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- After that enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4- Once you have entered the asked credentials, your PUC 1 result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Download the PUC 1 result.

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, Karnataka PUC 2 exams 2022 are being conducted currently. The exams started on April 22. The first paper was Logic and Business Studies held on April 22 followed by Mathematics, Education on April 23, 2022. The exam timings are 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka PUC board exam Class 12 is being conducted at 1,076 centres across the state, according to the Education Minister, BC Nagesh.

“The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of the police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring. The minister reminded the Class 12 students that there will be squads to check exam malpractices. He also said additional personnel would be posted in exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years," he said.

