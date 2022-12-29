Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 To Be Released Today At kea.kar.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today will be releasing the result for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022. Once released, candidates can check their results at– cetonline.karnataka.gov.

The Karnataka postgraduate entrance exam for admission to MBA and MCA programmes was conducted on November 19, while the entrance exam for admission to MTech programmes was held on November 20, 2022. The authorities will release the result along with PGCET 2022 merit list and final answer key. According to the official notice, the result will be released today after 4 pm.

Meanwhile, candidates qualifying for Karnataka PGCET will have to appear for document verification based on their ranks from January 2, 2023. The exam authority informed that 1,001 is the beginning rank for ME, MTech and MArch courses.

According to the schedule, the document verification of GATE-qualified candidates from rank 1 to the last rank will be held at KEA Bangalore on January 2. The reporting time for document verification at KEA Bangalore for PGCET 2022 candidates is 1:45 pm, while the document verification will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 is conducted for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates who wish to get admission into first-year, first-semester full-time, part-time MBA, MCA, ME, M Tech, M Arch courses in Government University, Private Aided, Private Un-Aided professional educational institutions.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at-- kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on - Karnataka PGCET 2022 result.

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and submit the same.

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the result and take a printout for future use.