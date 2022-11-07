Karnataka PGCET 2022: Admit Card To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be releasing the admit card on (Monday) November 7, for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19 for ME, MTech, MArch, MBA and MCA courses exam will be held on November 20. Candidates who have applied for Karnataka PGCET 2022 can download the admit card at -- kea.kar.nic.

The admit card of Karnataka PGCET will mention the venue of the exam centre and other essential information regarding the entrance exams. While candidates will be able to check roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines and exam day timings. Candidates must bring the admit card with them as no examinee will be allowed to enter the examination centre without the admit card.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Important dates

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit card: November 7

KEA PGCET exam for MTech Programmes: November 19

KEA PGCET exam for MBA and MCA Programmes: November 20

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the admissions on the top tab and then drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Now, click on PGCET 2022

Step: Candidates have to click on the link PGCET 2022 admit card

Note: Download and print out the admit card for future use