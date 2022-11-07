Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mock Allotment Result To Be Released Today; Check How To Download

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2022 mock allotment on (Monday) November 7. The KEA conducts the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling for admissions to the MBBS and other UG medical courses in colleges across the state of Karnataka. Candidates can check the mock allotment result at -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka NEET-UG mock allotment result is prepared on the basis of options entry filled in by the candidates. Candidates can change the option entry till 7 PM today, November 7. The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 allotment result is likely to be released tomorrow, November 8. Earlier, the registration and fee payment process ended on October 30.

According to the official updates, the mock allotment list will be published after 11 AM. Candidates will have a limited time to change the option entry in round 1 counselling by today. The Karnataka board will prepare a merit list for the selected candidates on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates after 6 PM. The options entered by the candidates in the first round will be examined for the subsequent rounds of seat allotment.

The allotment result will be declared on November 8. Candidates must fill in the entry options carefully before the first round is considered for the final list of options.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the tab 'UG NEET 2022'

Step 3: Click on the link 'Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result'

Step 4: Now, candidates have to log in with their credentials and then click on the submit button

Note: Download and print the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock allotment result for future reference