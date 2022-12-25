Karnataka KEA PGCET Result 2022 On December 29; Here's How To Download Marksheet

The Karnataka Examinations Authority which conducts PGCET has announced the result date and schedule for PGCET 2022 document verification on Sunday. According to the official notification, the KEA PGCET 2022 result will be declared on December 29 and the document verification will start from January 3 to January 13, 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the exam have to use their login credentials to download the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 in online mode. Below check the steps to download Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2022:

Visit the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, scroll and click on - Karnataka PGCET 2022 result.

A new login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit the same.

The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for future use.

Meanwhile, candidates qualifying for Karnataka PGCET will have to appear for document verification based on their ranks from January 2, 2023. The exam authority informed that 1,001 is the beginning rank for ME, MTech and MArch courses. Earlier, KEA conducted the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for ME/M.Tech/M. Arch on November 19 whereas MBA/MCA exam was held on November 20.

In the official notification, the examination authority said that the document verification for eligible PGCET 2022 applicants for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTEch and MArch programmes will be conducted according to the schedule announced adding that the verification of documents will be done at once for all the disciplines to which the candidate is eligible.

According to the released schedule, the document verification of GATE-qualified candidates from rank 1 to the last rank will be held at KEA Bangalore on January 2. The reporting time for document verification at KEA Bangalore for PGCET 2022 candidates is 1:45 pm, while the document verification will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

Candidates should compulsorily produce all required documents in original with one set fof gazetted officer-attested photocopies of all the original documents and two passport-size photographs when they come for document verification at the helpline centre, the KEA added.