New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The date sheet for Karnatak class 12 board exam has been revised by the Karnataka Pre-University Education department in order to avoid a clash with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). Session 1 of the JEE Main is supposed to take place from April 16 to 21. Hence, the Karnatak education department decided to conduct the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2022 from April 22, 2022, instead of April 16.

A Pre-University Certificate has been released by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, which consisted of the revised PUC II annual exam 2022 timetable. Students can visit the official website -- pue.kar.nic.in. to check the date sheet.

It should be noted that the Karnataka government has always given an option to students and parents that if they want to raise objections on the revised date sheet, then they can. The last date to raise the objection on the provisional date sheet is set as March 05, 2022, till 5 PM. Also, the education department has released an email id --jdexam.dpue2gmail.com on which they can raise their objection for the provisional date sheet.

Education Minister, BC Nagesh, shared the provisional date sheet on his Twitter handle and wrote, “The secondary PU exam schedule (provisional) has been revised for the benefit of the students, as the state’s secondary PU exam and some of the JEE exams conducted by the NTA are on the same date. To this schedule, Time has been given till 5 pm to submit an objection.”

If you want to download the Karnataka 2n PUC Timb Table, then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the bulletin board section -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the screen which will have the 'download time table link -- click on that

Step 4: Now, the timetable will open in front of the screen

NOTE: Download the PDF timetable and take a printout.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen