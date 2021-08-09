Karnataka SSLC Results 2021: The students, who appeared for the exams, can download their scorecard from the official websites of the Karnataka Board at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Bengaluru | Jagran Education Desk: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or the KSEEB will declare the state board class 10 board exam results on Monday at 3.30 pm. The students, who appeared for the exams, can download their scorecard from the official websites of the Karnataka Board at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. The students can also check their results at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Unlike other states and union territories (UTs), the Karnataka SSLC exams were held this year in July despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, the exam was conducted in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format in just two days due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. This year, more than 8.76 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka SSLC exams, out of which 99.6 per cent candidates had appeared.

"About 8,48,203 students will write the exam. Social Distancing and mask required. Minister of Education and I have already held a lot of meetings. Students from containment zones will be carefully handled," Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu had said earlier.

Here's how the candidates can check their Karnataka SSLC Results 2021 in just three simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the Karnataka Board at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. You can also go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in to check the results.

Step 2: Now, you must enter your login details like the roll number. Click on submit.

Step 3: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2021 will appear on your screen. Download it and save a printout for future reference.

Last year, the Karnataka Board had declared the SSLC exam results on August 10 with a passing percentage of 71.8 per cent. The passing percentage of girls was 77.74 per cent while that of boys of 66.4 per cent. Meanwhile, the passing percentage in government schools was 72.79 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma