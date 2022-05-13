New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the class 10 results on May 19. The information was shared by the Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala BC Nagesh on Friday through his Twitter handle. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Earlier the minister said, that the results will be declared in the third week of May. Now, the date of the result declaration has been confirmed by the minister on Friday. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website.

"Karnataka SSLC Exam results will be announced on May 19th," the education minister tweeted.

Talking about students, then around 8.73 lakh students registered for the exam. The education body conducted the exam from March 28, 2022, to April 11, 2022, at 3440 centres across India.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen