New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Amidst the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar said that the examination of Class 12 has been postponed and the Class 11 students will be promoted. On the other hand, the teachers will work from home due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the examination of Class 12 was supposed to take place on May 24 and were slated to conclude on June 16, 2021. Apart from this, the students of Class 11 will be promoted without examination. The new dates of the Class 12 examination will be announced on the official website of the state board.

The state education minister also said that students should not get disheartened over the postponement of the examination, instead, they should cheer as they will get plenty of time to prepare for the examination. He also said that the teachers will work from home and they need to stay in touch with students in case if they need any help regarding their course. Adding further to it, he said that those who are on COVID19 duties will continue to do so.

Earlier, the state government relaxed its lockdown rules in the state in which the milk booths, vegetable and fruit shops will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 6 pm. Before, the milk booth and essential shops were allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am.

Talking about the coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka reported 44, 438 news cases of COVID-19 and 239 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 16.46 lakh and the mortality cases in the state are now at 16,250.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma