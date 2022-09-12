Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Declared On karresults.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka declared the 2nd PUC supplementary results on Monday, September 12. A total of 65,233 candidates qualified in the PUC 2 supplementary exam this year, the pass percentage recorded at 37.08 per cent. This year, the pass percentage of girls was 40.30 per cent, while boys were 34.91 per cent.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download the scorecard on the official website- karresults.nic.in. The 2nd PUC supplementary exam was conducted from August 12 to 25. Students can download the PUC 2 supply scorecard using the registration number and subject combination.

Here's How To Check Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022:

Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in

Click on PUC 2 supplementary result link

Enter registration number, subject combination

PUC 2 supplementary result will appear on the screen

Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

The Department of Pre-University Education conducts the Karnataka PUC Supplementary examination for students who failed to pass the 2nd PUC exam or want to improve their marks in any subject.

This year, a total of 61.88 per cent of students passed the 2nd PUC exam successfully and the result was announced on June 18. The minimum passing mark is 35 per cent. The Karnataka PUC II exams were administered in a centre-based format between April 16 and May 4, 2022.

Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond and Madivalara Sahana from the Ballari district topped the exam in the Arts stream with a score of 594/600. Maanav Vinay Kejriwal of Bengaluru and three others took first place in Commerce while Simran Sesha Rao of Bengaluru took first place in Science with a score of 598/600.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,239 students received a perfect score (600/600) in 2021.